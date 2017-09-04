Citizens' group demands access to pumping stations

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.more>>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.more>>
The Cajun Airlift is making dozens of flights to Texas to help with the growing relief effort as residents in the Houston area deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
The Cajun Airlift is making dozens of flights to Texas to help with the growing relief effort as residents in the Houston area deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
Monday has been a mostly sunny and dry conditions day. Gulf moisture will slowly increase allowing for a few stray storms, but most folks will stay dry as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.more>>
Monday has been a mostly sunny and dry conditions day. Gulf moisture will slowly increase allowing for a few stray storms, but most folks will stay dry as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.more>>
The city of New Orleans says 107 of the city's 120 pumps are now working, but a group of flood-weary citizens wants more.more>>
The city of New Orleans says 107 of the city's 120 pumps are now working, but a group of flood-weary citizens wants more.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
The three suspects all face assault charges.more>>
The three suspects all face assault charges.more>>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.more>>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.more>>
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.more>>
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.more>>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.more>>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.more>>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.more>>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.more>>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.more>>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.more>>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.more>>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.more>>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.more>>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.more>>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.more>>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.more>>