Juan's World: In Banks Tulane trusts?

Welcome in to Juan's World and I have to ask the question. Is football REALLY a team game? I know that it's an eleven on eleven game. But, when I look at Tulane, I see one player that matters way more than the other ten, quarterback Jonathan Banks.more>>
Eight sacks, a Michael Mims to Joseph Walker 27-yard touchdown, was all the Purple Knights needed to shut out McDonogh 35, 6-0. It's the first time since 2014 that St. Aug beat the Roneagles. The matchup was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Harvey affiliated rain disrupted the school week, moving this rivalry game to Sunday. St. Augustine meets up with De La Salle Friday night at Yulman Stadium, on the campus of Tulane University. The old Catholic League schools will be fe...more>>
The Saints aren't done adding to their roster.more>>
The Saints have released fullback John Kuhn, a league source told FOX 8 Sports.more>>
