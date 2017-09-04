Bruce: Cold front mid-week, all eyes on Irma

Monday has been a mostly sunny and dry conditions day. Gulf moisture will slowly increase allowing for a few stray storms, but most folks will stay dry as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture increases ahead of a cold front. The front will push through on Wednesday bringing lower humidity and temperatures by Thursday. Severe weather is not expected as this front moves through, although we can't rule out one or two strong storms.

Highs will be in the low 80's, and overnight lows could hit the upper 50's on the North Shore and upper 60's on the South Shore for the end of the week.

Major Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching as we head into the weekend. Model trends have leaned toward a more westerly track that could have big impacts in Florida and parts of the East Coast this weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 8 for the latest updates on Irma's track.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Bruce Katz

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.