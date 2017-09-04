Saints place Delvin Breaux on injured reserve

The Saints will be without cornerback Delvin Breaux for at least the first seven games of the season as he was officially placed on the injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Breaux was diagnosed with a broken fibula in mid-August after seeking a second opinion for an injury that was initially classified as a bruise. He then underwent surgery on the same leg that he broke at the beginning of the 2016 season. He will be eligible to return to action after six weeks if designated as one of the team's short term IR players. He then can practice with the team for two weeks before returning to action as early as November 5th against the Buccaneers

Bryce Harris was signed with the subsequent opening on the roster. The Saints have five other cornerbacks on the roster: Marshon Lattimore, Sterling Moore, PJ Williams, Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris.

Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.