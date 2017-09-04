Oil spills into Miss. River in Plaquemines Parish

. The spill of somewhere between 10 and 20 barrels of high sulphur fuel was caused by an overfilling of a fuel tank. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

The people responsible for an oil spill in the Mississippi River have already hired companies to begin cleanup operations in Plaquemines Parish.

A Plaquemines Parish news release indicates the spill was reported to 911 at 12:15 a.m. on September 4. The spill of somewhere between 10 and 20 barrels of High Sulphur Fuel Oil product was caused by an overfilling of a fuel tank. The situation left a strong odor of diesel in the Belle Chasse and Braithwaite areas.

The United States Coast Guard will oversee cleanup operations. "USCG conducted a preliminary investigation, ensured the source was secure, notified the waterways warning network, and issued an information bulletin to warn traffic near the site for the cleanup crews safety," the parish noted in its news release. "A Pollution Response team has responded to collect statements and ensure cleanup operations were progressing."

