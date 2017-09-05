Witnesses say a pedestrian was killed in traffic a accident on South Claiborne Avenue

New Orleans police are at the scene of a traffic fatality Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian in the Milan neighborhood Uptown.

The fatal accident happened at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street.

South Claiborne Avenue heading Uptown is closed at General Taylor Street as investigators work the scene.

Witnesses said the victim is a woman who often walks in the area. She was walking in the street when she was struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses also said the driver tried to stop but did not see the victim until it was too late.

