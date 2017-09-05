Dangerous Hurricane Irma bears watching this weekend

Gulf moisture will increase Tuesday ahead of the cold front allowing for a few stray showers or storms.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances 30 to 40 percent Tuesday and Wednesday.

The front will push through tomorrow bringing lower humidity and temperatures by Thursday.

Severe weather is not expected, but there may be one or two strong storms.

Behind the front, highs will be in the low 80s, and overnight lows could hit the upper 50s on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and upper 60s on the south shore for the end of the week.

Major Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching as we head into the weekend.

Model trends have leaned toward a more westerly track that could have big impacts in Florida and parts of the East Coast this weekend.

At 5 a.m. the center of Hurricane Irma was located 320 miles east of the Leeward Islands. This general

motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight.

On the forecast track, the core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The Category 4 hurricane is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend outward about 140 miles from the center.

Irma is moving to the west at 14 mph.

