Hurricane Irma strengthens to an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate Irma has intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane.

Maximum sustained winds are now 175 mph.

At 7 a.m. the center of Hurricane Irma was located 270 miles east of Antigua and about 280 miles east-southeast of Barbuda.

The storm is moving west at 14 mph.

A special advisory will be issued by the National Hurricane Center at 8 a.m.

Key Messages on Category 5 Hurricane #Irma for 8am EDT

Gulf moisture will increase Tuesday ahead of the cold front allowing for a few stray showers or storms.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances 30 to 40 percent Tuesday and Wednesday.

The front will push through tomorrow bringing lower humidity and temperatures by Thursday.

Severe weather is not expected, but there may be one or two strong storms.

Behind the front, highs will be in the low 80s, and overnight lows could hit the upper 50s on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and upper 60s on the south shore for the end of the week.

