One man shot and killed Tuesday morning in Avondale

One man was shot and killed in Avondale early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department.

Jefferson Parish deputies received a call reporting shots fired in the 200 block of Church Street.

When police arrived, they found the shooting victim collapsed in the backyard of his mother’s home.

He was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

According to the victim’s brother, the man was living with his mother, was taken pronounced dead at the scene.

