One man shot and killed Tuesday morning in Avondale

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Jefferson Parish deputies received a call reporting shots fired on Church Street.more>>
Recent flooding and Hurricane Harvey have local and state officials rethinking evacuation procedures.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Gulf moisture will increase Tuesday ahead of the cold front allowing for a few stray showers or storms.more>>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.more>>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.more>>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.more>>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.more>>
The Pearl police department is investigating the kidnapping of a 12-year old girl. The child's mother's boyfriend is the suspect.more>>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.more>>
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is now even more powerful after reaching Category 5 strength Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.more>>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.more>>
Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
