"Extremely disturbing" motionless man arrested again

Thibodaux Police arrested 23-year-old Ruiyang Zou for again knocking on the victim's door and then standing motionless even after asked what he wanted. Zou eventually just walked away.

"Though Ruiyang Zou's actions have not yet been violent, his reoccurring knock at the door and then standing there motionless is extremely disturbing," said Chief Bryan Zeringue. "All law abiding citizens have a right to feel safe and secure in their own home. Hopefully Ruiyang Zou will get the help he needs before he hurts someone or is hurt by someone feeling the need to protect themselves. "

Ruiyang Zou was arrested on August 29th for doing the same thing at the victim's home in the 100 block of Union Drive. At that time, he was banned from the property and the resident wants to press charges.

When police went to Ruiyang's home to arrest him, they say they found him in the front yard of his home. His father was trying to drag him inside, but instead, they say Ruiyang just knelt to the ground.

Officers say he refused to communicate with them and Ruiyang had to be carried in and out of the patrol car.

Ruiyang Zou is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a hold without bond. He's been booked with the entry on/or remaining in places after being forbidden.

