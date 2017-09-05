Bob Breck: Bravo Bernard...

When I retired nearly two years ago, I know I disappointed many of you because you trusted me during hurricane season. I get that. I worked hard to earn your trust.

That’s why I was happy that FOX 8 hired David Bernard to be my replacement. I knew David was a lot like me. Not afraid to go against NHC models if they looked wrong, not afraid to point out and explain the dangers a far off storm might bring. Tonight, if you watched David’s broadcast on FOX 8, you can understand my comfort level with him. He clearly explained why the storm will not come our way and why Florida will get the major impacts. The only issue now is nailing down which side of Florida Irma will go.

What I’m seeing tonight is a shift back to the east for most of the models. Irma has begun a slight shift from due west to WNW. That should keep most of her circulation away from the mountainous islands allowing her intensity to stay Cat. 4 or 5 until landfall. The Euro makes 1st landfall on the north side of Cuba, while the GFS is taking a track just offshore along the east coast of Florida. It will make a HUGE difference for Florida depending on the track.

Worse case is coming off Cuba heading northward, making landfall near Tampa. That would place most of the state under the strong side(east) of the storm. IF the track would stay just offshore along the East Coast, the worst part of the storm would remain offshore. There will be major impacts regardless, however, the West Coast track would spare the Gold Coast from major damage.

It’s still too soon to know which side Irma will go. What is becoming more certain with time is the turn is coming, a front is pushing off our coast, and that front will be the avenue/weakness between ridges that allows Irma to go north and not west. Evacuations will begin over South Florida for coastal locations and the Keys tomorrow. More evacuations farther north along the coast will begin on Friday, depending on the track. Inland locations have elevation and can shelter in place. Power outages will be widespread and could last for days. Unlike Harvey, Irma will not stall, so rainfall will not be the main issue. Her wind damage will surprise many, although Florida has the strongest building codes in the nation. Let’s hope that allows many structures to stay intact.

Stay tuned!

Our excitement should be our first real cold front since early May arrives tomorrow PM. We will enjoy several days of low humidity with lots of sun and warm, but not hot, temperatures. Nighttime lows on the North Shore could even dip into the 50s.

Next update in AM or Wed. PM

