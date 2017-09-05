Bob Breck: Tropics going nuts...3 storms at once! But keep calm

Watching my blog and Facebook hits go through the roof tells me many of you have high anxiety regarding Hurricane Irma. Let’s all take a deep breath, shake our arms and hands, and go over what we currently know and don’t know.

As I have mentioned many times before, the hurricane models do very well projecting future forecast tracks, and 95% of the models continue to bring a sharp turn to the north once Irma reaches central and western Cuba. This will take the core of the storm either up along the West Coast of Florida. (Bad for Ft. Myers, Tampa), right on up through the heart of the state; or up along the East Coast (bad for Miami and the Gold Coast), making second landfall in Georgia or the Carolinas.

We know a cold front will reach us and push down well offshore before Irma gets into the Gulf, (if she even does) blocking Irma’s threats from us. AT THIS TIME, it does not appear Irma will impact SE LA/MS. But until she finally does make the turn (likely late Saturday into Sunday) we wait and watch. My only concern this afternoon, watching Nicondra show the IR satellite loop, is that firm westward motion that has increased slightly up to 15 mph. This current track will take Irma right over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, very mountainous islands that will greatly impact Irma’s circulation.

The National Hurricane Center’s centerline keeps Irma just north of the islands, and that is why they don’t lower the intensity. Let’s see what happens in the next 1-2 days. We’ll either have a Cat. 4-5 heading toward the Florida Straits, or a much weaker Cat. 1 hugging the north side of Cuba. Either way, the models project a radical turn to the north. So there is still very high uncertainty about which side of Florida gets the greatest impact, plus how bad the impacts will be. That will depend on the intensity of the storm, which will depend on the reality of Irma’s track.

Florida’s low-lying coastal communities are ready to evacuate inland. Cities like Orlando and Gainesville are far removed from the storm surge threat. There is the concern there will be some high wind gusts (power outages) and 5-10” of rain. None of the models forecast Irma to stall, and she will not be like Harvey regarding the heavy rain totals: 5-10” for most, 8-12” for some and 10-15” in isolated spots. Inland communities DO NOT evacuate because they would interfere with those living along the coasts who need to flee the water. The timeline brings the worst into South Florida late Friday, moving into Central Florida for Saturday and on to north Florida on Sunday. From the many videos I’ve seen, most Floridians have already stocked up on water and supplies and gas. Even though I don’t see any way Irma comes here, I suggest you make sure your car is fully gassed in case we would need to make decisions early next week.

Elsewhere, TD 13 has formed in the Bay of Campeche and could become Katia, plus Jose is churning way out in the Atlantic. Neither will impact the U.S.

I remember once year we were tracking 4 or 5 named storms at once. To have 3 as we reach the peak of the season is no big deal. But all this activity is making folks nervous, and it’s my job to keep the calm. When you see me appear on FOX 8, then you’ll need to pay attention. For now, let’s watch and pray for the folks in harm’s way. Stay tuned!

