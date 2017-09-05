Impact of dreamer law repeal will be significant in Louisiana

The state and city of New Orleans want to be ready if Irma’s path changes and the mega-storm becomes a threat to Louisiana. But given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas the contra-flow and evacuation plans being discussed would not involve sending potential evacuees from Louisiana onto 1-10 into Houston. Florida is also in Irma’s path. A table-top hurricane exercise was held in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. "Y...more>>
The state and city of New Orleans want to be ready if Irma’s path changes and the mega-storm becomes a threat to Louisiana. But given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas the contra-flow and evacuation plans being discussed would not involve sending potential evacuees from Louisiana onto 1-10 into Houston. Florida is also in Irma’s path. A table-top hurricane exercise was held in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. "Y...more>>
Thibodaux Police arrested 23-year-old Ruiyang Zou for again knocking on the victim's door and then standing motionless even after asked what he wanted.more>>
Thibodaux Police arrested 23-year-old Ruiyang Zou for again knocking on the victim's door and then standing motionless even after asked what he wanted.more>>
It's a decision the attorney general says was made with compassion.more>>
It's a decision the attorney general says was made with compassion.more>>
Gulf moisture will increase ahead of the cold front allowing for a few stray showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. The front will push through tomorrow bringing lower humidity and temperatures by Thursday.more>>
Gulf moisture will increase ahead of the cold front allowing for a few stray showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. The front will push through tomorrow bringing lower humidity and temperatures by Thursday.more>>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.more>>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.more>>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.more>>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.more>>
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma is continuing to move west in the Atlantic.more>>
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma is continuing to move west in the Atlantic.more>>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.more>>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.more>>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.more>>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.more>>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!more>>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!more>>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.more>>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.more>>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.more>>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.more>>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.more>>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.more>>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was found shot inside his truck that had also been hit by a train.more>>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was found shot inside his truck that had also been hit by a train.more>>