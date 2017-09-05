Nicondra: Cold front arrives Wednesday

Gulf moisture will increase ahead of the cold front allowing for a few stray showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. The front will push through tomorrow bringing lower humidity and temperatures by Thursday. Severe weather is not expected as this front moves through, although we can't rule out one or two strong storms.

Behind the front, highs will be in the low 80's, and overnight lows could hit the upper 50's on the North Shore and upper 60's on the South Shore for the end of the week.

Major Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching as we head into the weekend. Model trends have leaned toward a more westerly track that could have big impacts in Florida and brings more of the Gulf coast into play. Jose is now a tropical storm in the Atlantic east of the islands and the hurricane center is keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather in the southwest Gulf as well. Stay tuned to FOX 8 for the latest updates on Irma's track.

-Nicondra Norwood

