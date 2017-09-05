Weather technology gets better, while stress levels rise

On Sept. 8, 1900, a Category 4 hurricane ripped through Galveston, Texas.more>>
Watching my blog and Facebook hits go through the roof tells me many of you have high anxiety regarding Hurricane Irma. Let’s all take a deep breath, shake our arms and hands, and go over what we currently know and don’t know.more>>
The state and city of New Orleans want to be ready if Irma’s path changes and the mega-storm becomes a threat to Louisiana. But given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas the contra-flow and evacuation plans being discussed would not involve sending potential evacuees from Louisiana onto 1-10 into Houston. Florida is also in Irma’s path. A table-top hurricane exercise was held in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. "Y...more>>
Thibodaux Police arrested 23-year-old Ruiyang Zou for again knocking on the victim's door and then standing motionless even after asked what he wanted.more>>
It's a decision the attorney general says was made with compassion.more>>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.more>>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.more>>
As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues its westward move in the Atlantic, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.more>>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.more>>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!more>>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.more>>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.more>>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.more>>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.more>>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.more>>
