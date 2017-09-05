Judge dismisses lawsuit over Uber and Lyft rules

A lawsuit won't force the City of New Orleans to require the same safety inspections cabs face on Uber and Lyft vehicles.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, a ruling issued by Civil District Court Judge Christopher Bruno indicates plaintiffs in the case don't have standing to bring the suit. Two cab drivers filed the lawsuit.

Cab drivers complain they are at a competitive disadvantage with services like Uber and Lyft because those app-based services aren't subject to inspections cabs face. Judge Bruno indicated in his ruling that the type of lawsuit the drivers were filing, known as a writ of mandamus, would have to be brought against the city by "a citizen and taxpayer" who can "show a special interest in the performance sought of the public officer, which is separate and distinct from the interest of the public at large." He also indicated a taxicab driver doesn't have the standing to bring such a claim.

The plaintiffs' attorney declined to comment on whether an appeal is planned.

