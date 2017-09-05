Chart released by S&WB shows which pumps are still down

A new chart released by the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board pinpoints which pumps at which stations remain out of service.

Two stations not in the areas said to be vulnerable to flooding are running at 67 and 50 percent capacity.

New Orleans taxpayers have poured millions of dollars into fixing pump stations around the city, and exactly one month after a storm exposed the overall diminished pumping capacity, 15 pumps and four turbines remain out of service, as well as five more pumps that service underpasses.

"Every day we get stronger, and soon we'll be back to, in a better place than we have been in a very long time,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

"It looks like the capacity is coming up every single day, and that within the next several days they will have all the capacity they've had probably at any time over the last 10 years or so,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “That's both in terms of the ability to generate electricity, but also the pumps."

To show residents a breakdown of what pumps are working at which stations, the S&WB released a graph breaking down each pump's capability and highlighting the broken pumps. Also, if a pump or pumps are down at a certain station, it shows the exact drainage capacity at that particular station.

Take the station that services Lakeview, where four of the station’s 15 pumps are out, and the station is currently running at 75 percent capacity. The city says its overall pumping capacity is at 93 percent. But two stations in New Orleans East, stations 15 and 20, are running at 67 and 50 percent, respectively.

“If it's not 100 percent, it's not perfect,” said Councilman James Gray, whose district includes New Orleans East. “It's not what we want it to be. It's not what we're working toward. But the fact that it's not at 100 percent does not mean you need to be getting a ladder to be getting on your roof tomorrow.”

Gray said despite the diminished capacity at stations 15 and 20, the area is not at an elevated threat of flooding. He believes the large, open drainage canals and retention ponds in the East that are not as prevalent in other areas of the city provide additional protection against floods.

“I think that we are in pretty good shape just as indicated by the Sewerage and Water Board in the East, especially compared to the rest of the city, and I think it's because of the way we are designed,” Gray said.

FOX 8 reached out to the mayor's office for an interview about the capacity at certain pumping stations, but the office did not respond.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.