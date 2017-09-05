New Orleans could be an option for Bucs-Dolphins game

The Dolphins currently have seven home games. They lost one home game to London, playing the Saints. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Miami Dolphins season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma, the NFL said Tuesday.

One possible neutral site is New Orleans.

If the #NFL elects to play the Dolphins-Bucs game at a neutral site this weekend, I’ve been told NOLA is on the contingency list. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 5, 2017

The Dolphins will play in London against the Saints, which is a home game for Miami. If the Bucs-Dolphins matchup gets moved, that would mean Miami could lose two home games.

Another option is playing in week 11, both the squads' bye weeks.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.