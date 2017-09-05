New Orleans could be an option for Bucs-Dolphins game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New Orleans could be an option for Bucs-Dolphins game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
The Miami Dolphins season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma, the NFL said Tuesday.

One possible neutral site is New Orleans. 

The Dolphins will play in London against the Saints, which is a home game for Miami. If the Bucs-Dolphins matchup gets moved, that would mean Miami could lose two home games.

Another option is playing in week 11, both the squads' bye weeks.

