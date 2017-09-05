New Orleans could be an option for Bucs-Dolphins game

The Miami Dolphins season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma, the NFL said Tuesday.more>>
The Saints will be without cornerback Delvin Breaux for at least the first seven games of the season as he was officially placed on the short term injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I have to ask the question. Is football REALLY a team game? I know that it's an eleven on eleven game. But, when I look at Tulane, I see one player that matters way more than the other ten, quarterback Jonathan Banks.more>>
Eight sacks, a Michael Mims to Joseph Walker 27-yard touchdown, was all the Purple Knights needed to shut out McDonogh 35, 6-0. It's the first time since 2014 that St. Aug beat the Roneagles. The matchup was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Harvey affiliated rain disrupted the school week, moving this rivalry game to Sunday. St. Augustine meets up with De La Salle Friday night at Yulman Stadium, on the campus of Tulane University. The old Catholic League schools will be fe...more>>
