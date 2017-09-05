Curtis stays at the top in our Big 8 rankings

John Curtis looked very impressive in a 27-18 win over Landry-Walker. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

One week into the prep season and what do we know. John Curtis is strong as ever, Rummel has a dynamic offense, and St. Augustine has a stingy defense. Here's our FOX 8 Big 8 poll after week one of the regular season.

1. John Curtis

Well we knew the Patriots were going to be good. Landry-Walker found that out first-hand, losing the opener to JC 27-18. The Patriots Tyrone Legette scored on an 11-yard reception, and a 95-yard kickoff return. Collin Guggenheim is steady as they come at the QB spot. Plus, he's only a sophomore, it's only going to get better.

2. Rummel

Chandler Fields to Ja'Marr Chase, touchdown!! Get used to that in 2017, it's going to happen A LOT.

3. Destrehan

Wildcats running back John Emery racked up 227 total yards, three touchdowns, in a 42-18 victory over Slidell. No wonder LSU wants him to be in BR. They'll have to wait until 2019, because he's only a junior.

4. Karr

The 4A defending state champions started this year, how they left 2016, crushing opponents. The latest victim, St. Paul's, Cougars win 42-23.

5. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights defense is fierce. Eight sacks in their first contest against McDonogh 35, helped secure a 6-0 victory.

6. Landry-Walker

Yes, they're 0-1, but it was a loss to the John Curtis Patriots. A lot of season left, LW will be be just fine.

7. De La Salle

Friday night we'll learn just how good the Cavaliers are at Yulman Stadium. If they beat St. Augustine on Tulane's campus, the state will no doubt take notice.

8. Hahnville

I love watching Hahnville's highlights every week. The reason, Pooka Williams, guaranteed touchdown every week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.