Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East collision

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night when he collided with the driver of a car in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Hayne Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street wearing a motorcycle helmet and a black Cadillac CTS car and white motorcycle in the roadway, both with significant damage.

Police say both vehicles were both traveling eastbound on Hayne Boulevard when they collided near the intersection with Martin Drive.

Both then came to rest further east on Hayne Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver of the Cadillac, who was not injured, was taken into custody for sobriety testing.

The investigation is ongoing, but no information on possible charges is currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name when an autopsy complete and the family is notified.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.