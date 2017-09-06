Cold front coming, but the tropics are very active

As the cold front pushes through the area this morning, a few stray showers or storms will be possible.more>>
Previously a bye week for both teams, the game will be played in Week 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.more>>
The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Hayne Boulevard.more>>
Watching my blog and Facebook hits go through the roof tells me many of you have high anxiety regarding Hurricane Irma. Let’s all take a deep breath, shake our arms and hands, and go over what we currently know and don’t know.more>>
It took the Tunica-Biloxi tribe in Marksville, La. decades to get federally recognized. And it might not have happened if a treasure hunter hadn't discovered a long-lost tribal burial ground.more>>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.more>>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.more>>
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.more>>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.more>>
A new survey has found that white Christians are now a minority in the United States.more>>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.more>>
As of the 8am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it moves closer to Puerto Rico as a cat. 5 hurricane.more>>
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is maintaining its strength as it devastates parts of the Caribbean Wednesday morning.more>>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!more>>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.more>>
