Cold front coming, but the tropics are very active

As the cold front pushes through the area this morning, a few stray showers or storms will be possible.

Highs will reach the mid-80s. Lower humidity and temperatures will follow and start to arrive noticeably by tonight.

A post shared by Lachi Acosta Plumber???????? (@lazarolachi14) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Behind the front, highs will be in the low 80s, and overnight lows could hit the upper 50s on the north shore and mid-60s on the south shore to close out this week.

Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching as we head into the weekend.

Irma is battering Anguilla with its Category 5 winds.

As of 7 a.m., the storm was located about 15 miles west of St. Martin and about 15 miles west-southwest of Anguilla.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 16 mph, packing winds of 185 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Jose was located about 1,255 miles east of the Lesser Antilles at 5 a.m.

The storm is moving west at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Katia, which formed this morning in the Gulf of Mexico was located about 105 miles east of Tampico, Mexico.

The storm is moving east-southeast at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.