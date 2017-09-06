Your Weather Authority: Cold front coming, tropics very active

As the cold front pushes through the area this morning, a few stray showers or storms will be possible.

Highs will reach the mid-80s. Lower humidity and temperatures will follow and start to arrive noticeably by tonight.

Behind the front, highs will be in the low 80s, and overnight lows could hit the upper 50s on the north shore and mid-60s on the south shore to close out this week.

Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching as we head into the weekend.

Model trends have indicated big impacts possible in Florida and along the East Coast.

Jose is now a tropical storm in the Atlantic east of the islands.

Tropical Storm Katia has formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.