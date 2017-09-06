Man dies after vehicle hit by train near Highway 11 in Slidell

Slidell Fire Protection District 1 and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department are investigating an accident where a man died after a vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train. First responders received the call Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

According to a Slidell Fire spokesperson, the crash occurred on Carr Drive, just off of Highway 11. Police say that the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and the only reported fatality. The train was traveling southbound and the vehicle eastbound, according to the spokesperson.

After impact, the vehicle became submerged in a nearby canal. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Both police and fire crews continue to investigate the crash.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

