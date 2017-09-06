Reggie Wayne headlines 2018 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees

John Ehret product Reggie Wayne is set to join the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame one year after his former University of Miami teammate, Ed Reed, was enshrined.

Wayne will have another former teammate alongside him in former Colts wideout Brandon Stokley will be representing UL-Lafayette. Additionally, the 2018 class of enshrinees includes MLB pitcher Russ Springer, NBA champion Larry Wright, football coaches Lewis Cook and Jerry Simmons, fisherman Jack Hains and motorsports' Paul Candies.

The 2018 enshrinement ceremony in Natchitoches will be held from Thursday, June 28 to Saturday, June 30.

