Irma evacuees head to New Orleans ahead of storm's projected path

As the images that show Hurricane Irma's power start to emerge, many people from Florida are getting out of the storm's projected path and heading to New Orleans.

"People are panicking. We went to grocery store, and at like four different grocery stores there was no water," said Florida resident Anastasia Blackman.

Blackman and her mother, Fransica, flew to Armstrong International Airport from the Fort Lauderdale area Wednesday night ahead of Irma's projected path.

"There was one seat left on this flight. One seat. And all my friends were writing me and saying, 'How did you get a ticket out?' I couldn't get out and all the flights are booked," Anastasia said.

"It's really scary. I'm not only concerned about the people in Florida, but the people in the Caribbean," Fransica Blackman said.

The pair said gas stations are running out of gas and the stations that have gas left have long lines where drivers have to wait hours to fill up.

"The airport [in Florida] was extremely crowded. There were a lot of people getting out of town. Returning the rental car took a while because the attendees were super busy," New Orleans resident Joey Jobe said.

Jobe ended his vacation early because he didn't want to take the risk of being in Irma's path.

"There's a lot of people that are in panic mode trying to figure out what to do or where to put their stuff, figuring out if they can park their cars in garages that are high," Jobe said.

At the airport, at least a dozen animals accompanied people who were evacuating Florida.

