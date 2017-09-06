Irma evacuees head to New Orleans ahead of storm's projected pat - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Irma evacuees head to New Orleans ahead of storm's projected path

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
Connect
FOX 8 Photo FOX 8 Photo
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

As the images that show Hurricane Irma's power start to emerge, many people from Florida are getting out of the storm's projected path and heading to New Orleans. 

"People are panicking. We went to grocery store, and at like four different grocery stores there was no water," said Florida resident Anastasia Blackman. 

Blackman and her mother, Fransica, flew to Armstrong International Airport from the Fort Lauderdale area Wednesday night ahead of Irma's projected path. 

"There was one seat left on this flight. One seat. And all my friends were writing me and saying, 'How did you get a ticket out?' I couldn't get out and all the flights are booked," Anastasia said. 

"It's really scary. I'm not only concerned about the people in Florida, but the people in the Caribbean," Fransica Blackman said. 

The pair said gas stations are running out of gas and the stations that have gas left have long lines where drivers have to wait hours to fill up. 

"The airport [in Florida] was extremely crowded. There were a lot of people getting out of town. Returning the rental car took a while because the attendees were super busy," New Orleans resident Joey Jobe said. 

Jobe ended his vacation early because he didn't want to take the risk of being in Irma's path. 

"There's a lot of people that are in panic mode trying to figure out what to do or where to put their stuff, figuring out if they can park their cars in garages that are high," Jobe said.  

At the airport, at least a dozen animals accompanied people who were evacuating Florida. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Watch FOX 8 News...LIVE

    Watch FOX 8 News...LIVE

    Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.

    more>>

    Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.

    more>>

  • Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

  • Brees knows importance of season opener

    Brees knows importance of season opener

    Drew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrangeDrew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrange

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly