Hurricane Irma heads for the Turks and Caicos Islands

Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma heading for the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the last advisory from the National Hurricane.

A hurricane and storm surge watch are in effect for portions of south Florida and the Florida Keys.

As of 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Irma was located about 75 miles east-northeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and about 120 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island.

The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph with higher gusts.

Watches and Warnings

A storm surge watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet, Florida southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach and the Florida Keys.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole, St. Nicholas, southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, central Bahamas, northwestern Bahamas

A hurricane watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach, Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, Florida Bay, Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo Province

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti, Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince, Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.

In addition to Irma, Hurricane Katia is also in the Bay of Campeche.

It is expected to stay well to the south and move into Mexico.

As of 10 a.m., Katia was located about 215 miles east of Tampico, Mexico and about 195 miles north-northeast.

The storm is nearly stationary with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Hurricane Jose is over open water in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land anytime soon.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Jose was located about 815 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.