New Orleans Pelicans tickets now on sale

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
New Orleans Pelicans individual game tickets are now on-sale.

Fans can get a jump start on the tip-off for the 2017-18 season by heading to the team’s site at pelicans.com to find tickets for the biggest match ups of the season.

The season starts with big games against the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Houston Rockets.

The first action at the Smoothie King Center will be Friday, October 20 against the reigning NBA champions as the Warriors tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

The Pelicans will be on national television 14 times, including three times in the first eight days of the season.

