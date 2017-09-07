Cam Jordan on Vikings matchup: 'We're over-prepared for this game'

It's been preached about every year since Sean Payton has been head coach, but not since 2013 have the Saints gotten off to a fast start to the season. They hope to change that this year.

"Preaching that the locker room is different, I think the locker room is different . We're going to come out looking for this win," said defensive end Cam Jordan. "Honestly, that's all we've been preparing for this week is the Vikings, probably half into last week. We're just looking towards the Vikings. Everybody is fully geared up, and I think, not to blow it out of proportion but we are over-prepared for this game."

"It's a long season, you break it down into quarters and try to attack in that way. The way we've started these last couple of years is obviously not where we want to be. We've put ourselves in a hole, and played catchup the whole second half of the season. It's hard to play football like that," said center Max Unger.

It turns out, season openers are pretty important under Sean Payton. He's won six as head coach.. and made the playoffs five of those six years with the Saints.



