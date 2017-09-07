3 unclassified deaths reported in New Orleans

New Orleans police investigated three unclassified deaths that happened Wednesday over a six hour period.

The first happened in the 4100 block of Iberville St. at 7 a.m. The 62-year-old victim was found by a friend slumped over in the shower. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers discovered the second body in the 5900 block of St. Bernard Ave. Family members found the 93-year-old woman unresponsive. Around 11:30 a.m.

Less than an hour later, the manager or a hotel in the 9300 block of Airline Hwy. was notified of a foul odor coming from a room. When he entered, he found a 46-year-old man slumped over a table. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.