3 unclassified deaths reported in New Orleans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

3 unclassified deaths reported in New Orleans

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: NOPD) (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police investigated three unclassified deaths that happened Wednesday over a six hour period.

The first happened in the 4100 block of Iberville St. at 7 a.m. The 62-year-old victim was found by a friend slumped over in the shower. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers discovered the second body in the 5900 block of St. Bernard Ave. Family members found the 93-year-old woman unresponsive. Around 11:30 a.m.

Less than an hour later, the manager or a hotel in the 9300 block of Airline Hwy. was notified of a foul odor coming from a room. When he entered, he found a 46-year-old man slumped over a table. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

  • Brees knows importance of season opener

    Brees knows importance of season opener

    Drew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrangeDrew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrange

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>

  • NOPD: Mom, daughter are suspected 'career shoplifters'

    NOPD: Mom, daughter are suspected 'career shoplifters'

    The NOPD's Third District has arrested a mother and daughter for shoplifting at the Dollar General on Aug. 31. 

    more>>

    The NOPD's Third District has arrested a mother and daughter for shoplifting at the Dollar General on Aug. 31. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly