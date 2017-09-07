Endymion crash driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, stil - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Endymion crash driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, still faces felony counts

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Neilson Rizzuto (Source: OPSO) Neilson Rizzuto (Source: OPSO)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The man accused of injuring dozens of people at a parade during Mardi Gras has pled guilty to several of the charges stemming from the crash.

Neilson Rizzuto has pleaded guilty to 13 counts of misdemeanor vehicular negligent injury in Endymion Parade crash but still faces 12 felony counts of the same charge.

During a status hearing in Orleans Parish Criminal court, prosecutors were expected to hand over information the defense may need.

But Rizzuto instead decided to enter the plea on the misdemeanor charges he faced.

Rizzuto was accused of injuring more than two-dozen people when police say he plowed his truck into a crowd of people watching the Endymion parade.

Police say Rizzuto had a blood alcohol level nearly three-times the legal limit at the time of the crash. According to a police report, Rizzuto’s blood alcohol level measured .232.

The misdemeanor charges carry a sentence of up to six months each for as much as six and half years in prison.

During the hearing, Judge Ben Williard intended to give Rizzuto a six-month sentence for each charge but run the punishment concurrently, making the overall sentence for the 13 counts just six months.

Since Rizzuto has already spent nearly seven months behind bars, he would qualify for time served.

But prosecutors asked Judge Williard to allow the 13 accident victims injured by Rizzuto to make victim impact statements before sentencing.

Rizzuto remains in jail on a more than $400,000 bond.

A trial could begin later this year or early next year.

A motions hearing on the felony counts is scheduled for October 27, the same day Rizzuto is to be sentenced on the misdemeanor counts.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Watch FOX 8 News...LIVE

    Watch FOX 8 News...LIVE

    Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.

    more>>

    Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.

    more>>

  • Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

  • Brees knows importance of season opener

    Brees knows importance of season opener

    Drew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrangeDrew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrange

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly