Vikings head coach on Peterson leaving: 'All those kind of decisions are difficult'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Adrian Peterson played 10 years for the Vikings. Source: Mark LaGrange Adrian Peterson played 10 years for the Vikings. Source: Mark LaGrange
There's no doubt numerous storylines are in-play when the Saints visit the Vikings Monday night. It's on national television, it's the Saints opener, and oh yeah, it's the return of Adrian Peterson to Minnesota.

In 10 seasons with the Vikings, Peterson rushed for 11,747 yards, with 97 touchdowns. Now, he's on the Black and Gold, and the legendary running back said he's ready 'to stick it to his former team.' His former head coach in Minnesota, Mike Zimmer, deflected any animosity with the return of Peterson.

“I’d bet Drew Brees wants to stick it to us. I don’t worry about any of that stuff," said Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings lessened the blow of Peterson leaving by drafting Dalvin Cook out of Florida State in April. He could be a dynamic runner like Peterson, but it's hard to replace the numbers No. 28 racked up.

“All those kind of decisions are difficult. He was a free agent. Anytime that you have good players that leave, it’s always difficult," said Zimmer.

Peterson is one of the faces of the Vikings franchise. A big talking point in the contest will be the reception he receives. Zimmer has no idea what to expect, and really doesn't care, he's got a game to prepare for.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought of it. All I care about is how they are with us. It’s really up to them how they decide to do it."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

