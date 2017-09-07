David: Perfect weekend weather ahead in New Orleans

In the wake of a cold front, northeasterly winds are ushering in a week or more of sunny and dry weather. The summer humidity is gone for the time being, and no rain is expected over the next week or so.

Overnight lows will at times reach the 50s on the North Shore with 60s south of the lake. Highs will mostly be in the middle 80s.

As Hurricane Irma passes well to our east over the weekend and early next week, it will send reinforcing shots of dry air into the central Gulf Coast and ensure that our beautiful weather sticks around.

In addition to Irma, we are also tracking Katia in the Bay of Campeche. It is expected to stay well to our south and move into Mexico. Jose is a threat to the Northern Leeward Islands that were devastated by Irma the other day. None of these storms are threatening Southeast Louisiana.

