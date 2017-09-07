Adrian Peterson is 'trying to just keep himself calm until Monday night'

Numerous times this offseason Saints running back Adrian Peterson has been asked about returning to Minnesota. Today, those questions were amplified with a visit to the Vikings only a few days away.

In 10 seasons with the Vikings, Peterson rushed for 11,747 yards, with 97 touchdowns. He's no doubt one of the faces of the franchise, and he's ready to return to his old stomping grounds.

"It's big, it's week one. It's a good way to change the tide. Starting the season off with a big win. For me, going back to Minnesota, I'm pretty excited about it. I'm just trying to keep myself calm until Monday night comes around," said a smiling Adrian Peterson.

Peterson also pointed out there's one goal in Minnesota on Monday night.

"We have something to accomplish, and that's leaving with a 'W'," said Peterson.

