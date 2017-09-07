Saints Injury Report: Stephone Anthony is back on a limited basis

Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said. It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...