Saints Injury Report: Stephone Anthony is back on a limited basis

Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said. It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...more>>
Numerous times this offseason Saints running back Adrian Peterson has been asked about returning to Minnesota. Today, those questions were amplified with a visit to the Vikings only a few days away. In 10 seasons with the Vikings, Peterson rushed for 11,747 yards, with 97 touchdowns. He's no doubt one of the faces of the franchises, and he's ready to return to his old stomping grounds. "It's big, it's week one. It's a good way to change the tide. Starting the season off with a ...more>>
Week one of the season means we finally have our chance to see who's going to be this year's fantasy football standouts and who turns out to be a bust.more>>
