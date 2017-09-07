Galliano man accused of first-degree rape of juvenile - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Galliano man accused of first-degree rape of juvenile

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Charles Hebert, 35 (Source: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office) Charles Hebert, 35 (Source: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

A Galliano man was arrested Wednesday, booked with first-degree rape of a juvenile.

Charles Hebert, 35, was out on bond from an unrelated February arrest for sexual battery of a teenage girl. He had been released on Aug. 16 after posting $30,000 bond.

In mid-August, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after a victim came forward with allegations of being raped by Hebert. The victim claimed being raped multiple times, with the first instance occurring approximately 13 years ago when the victim was a juvenile. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Hebert’s arrest. Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, deputies made contact with Hebert and he was arrested on the active warrant.

Hebert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on the charge of first degree rape. His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

