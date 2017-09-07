Metairie church and school community collects relief supplies for Harvey victims

The donations will be sent to Harvey victims in Texas. (Source: FOX 8 phtoo)

Hurricane Harvey victims can count on getting additional help from a Metairie church and school community.

People started dropping off donations of cleaning supplies, toiletries, school supplies and more at St. Edward the Confessor the morning of September 7. The Knights of Columbus Council 2878 is leading the effort.

The donations will be sent to Harvey victims in Texas.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools, RaeNell Houston, wants to see more schools to coordinate drives for immediate relief work.

