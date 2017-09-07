Louisiana hosts statewide blood drive for Harvey victims

Governor John Bel Edwards calls on those who can help donate blood to Hurricane Harvey victims.

"My office is organizing this blood drive as part of our commitment to doing everything we can to help our neighbors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's devastation," said Gov. Edwards. "Louisianans always step up in a time of crisis and pull together to help those most in need. I am asking anyone who can give to please do so either this Friday or in the near future."

LifeShare Blood Center says there is a blood supply shortage and patients need blood throughout the region.

The blood drive is set for tomorrow, September 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at locations across the state.

Shreveport State Office Building

1525 Fairfield Ave.

Northeast Louisiana State Office Building in Monroe

24 Accent Dr.

Alexandria State Office Building

900 Murray St.

Brandywine VI State Office Building in Lafayette

825 Kaliste Saloom Rd.

McNeese State University, Lake Charles

Lether E Frazar Memorial Library

300 Beauregard Dr.

Harvey State Office Building

2150 West Bank Expressway

University of New Orleans, University Center, 2nd Floor

2000 Lakeshore Dr., New Orleans

"In Hurricane Harvey's destruction, many communities have not been able to donate blood to support the medical needs of local patients. Giving blood this Friday will ensure donated blood is available for the patients that are in Louisiana hospitals and help provide for our neighbors who are experiencing such devastation in Southeast Texas," said Chad A. Douglas, CEO, LifeShare Blood Center.

All blood types are needed. Click here for more information about blood donation.

