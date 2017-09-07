Brees knows importance of season opener

Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield.

"Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.

It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow starts.

"You want to get off to a fast start," Brees explained. "There's a lot that that does for you in regards to confidence and momentum and it's something that we haven't done here over the last few years. So, it would be nice to get off to a fast start."

It won't be easy. The Vikings are just one year removed from the playoffs and has the NFL's third ranked defense in 2016.

"These guys are one of the best defenses in the league and have been for the last couple of years," Brees said. "They started off extremely fast last year but were not able to make the playoffs but came out of a very tough division where two other teams did make the playoffs. We know this is going to be an extremely hard-fought, tough physical game."

