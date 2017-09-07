Sheriff asking for public's help locating missing Thibodaux teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Mariah Adams of Thibodaux.

Adams was last seen at her home on Ledet Drive on Wednesday, at 10 p.m. She left the residence at some point overnight. She was last seen wearing an Aeropostale shirt, multi-colored shorts and sandals. Adams is described as 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has burgundy-colored, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or call 911.

