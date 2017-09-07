Sheriff asking for public's help locating missing Thibodaux teen - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Sheriff asking for public's help locating missing Thibodaux teen

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Mariah Adams, 15 (Source: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office) Mariah Adams, 15 (Source: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
THIBODAUX, LA (WVUE) -

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Mariah Adams of Thibodaux.

Adams was last seen at her home on Ledet Drive on Wednesday, at 10 p.m. She left the residence at some point overnight. She was last seen wearing an Aeropostale shirt, multi-colored shorts and sandals. Adams is described as 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has burgundy-colored, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Watch FOX 8 News...LIVE

    Watch FOX 8 News...LIVE

    Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.

    more>>

    Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.

    more>>

  • Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

    Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.  

    more>>

  • Brees knows importance of season opener

    Brees knows importance of season opener

    Drew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrangeDrew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. Source: Mark LaGrange

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>

    Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said.  It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly