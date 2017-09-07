Sheriff says missing Lafourche teenager found safe

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said a missing Lafourche teen was found Friday.

Mariah Adams, 15, was last seen at her home on Ledet Dr. on Wednesday, at 10 p.m.

Webre announced she was found safe on Twitter.

Officers said she left a residence at some point overnight. She was wearing an Aeropostale shirt, multi-colored shorts and sandals.

The sheriff's office said it would announce more details about the teenager later in a news release.

