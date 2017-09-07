Sheriff says missing Lafourche teenager found safe

New Orleans Police announced an arrest warrant today for a man wanted for two armed robberies.more>>
New Orleans Police announced an arrest warrant today for a man wanted for two armed robberies.more>>
Hundreds of first responders gear up for a climb they will never forget Saturday morning.more>>
Hundreds of first responders gear up for a climb they will never forget Saturday morning.more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said a missing Lafourche teen was found Friday.more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said a missing Lafourche teen was found Friday.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.more>>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.more>>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Floridamore>>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Floridamore>>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.more>>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.more>>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.more>>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.more>>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...more>>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...more>>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.more>>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.more>>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency for 64 additional counties, bringing the total to 94 counties.more>>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency for 64 additional counties, bringing the total to 94 counties.more>>
Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died, his publicist announced on Friday.more>>
Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died, his publicist announced on Friday.more>>
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says four people have been killed in the crash of a medical helicopter.more>>
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says four people have been killed in the crash of a medical helicopter.more>>
The helicopter went down near the Flying W Airport, where Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to play a concert Friday night.more>>
The helicopter went down near the Flying W Airport, where Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to play a concert Friday night.more>>