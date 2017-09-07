Boil water advisory issued for parts of Tangipahoa Parish - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Effective immediately, the Tangipahoa Water District has issued a boil order for the following areas: Club Deluxe Road, S. Morrison, Highway 51 S., Professional Plaza, Pelican Professions Park, Elmwood Park, E. Yellowwater, Lamino Lane, Karen Drive and Ciolino Lane.

The order is due to a loss in water pressure that resulted from a water main break. 

A bacteriological sample will be collected and delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals lab for analysis. While awaiting test results, the boil order will remain will remain in effect. Results should be available Saturday, Sept. 9. The Water District will notify customers when the water is safe to consume.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Anyone with questions can call 985-345-6457 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

