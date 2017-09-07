NOPD: Mom, daughter are suspected 'career shoplifters'

The NOPD's Third District has arrested a mother and daughter for shoplifting at the Dollar General on Aug. 31.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 7), Third District detectives conducted a follow up investigation on a shoplifting incident that occurred in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road. Carolyn Craig , 53, and Ciera Craig, 28, were identified as suspects. Police said both admitted to shoplifting at the Dollar General store and both subjects were booked with theft.

However, officers believe the two are possible career shoplifters and may have targeted other districts.

Anyone with information about the Craigs is asked to contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

