Slidell police search for 'shower cap bandits'

Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits."

Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Slidell store.

Police said they responded to a call at Hibbett Sports on Aug. 22 in reference to shoplifting. The suspects are described as two black females wearing shower caps and carrying two large bags.

Police said as the two "shopped," they helped themselves to merchandise by stuffing it into their bags. The suspects then left the store and police said they tried to pepper spray the manager when he tried to stop them.

Witnesses observed the females get into a grey Infinity G-35.

They're believed to be linked to multiple other shoplifting incidents across the Slidell area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joel Hoskins at 985-646-4349 or jhoskins@slidellpd.com. You can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

