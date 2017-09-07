Family stranded at Turks and Caicos resort after airline mix-up

The storm is moving west-northwest at 16 mph, packing winds of 155 mph with higher gusts.more>>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced a statewide blood drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
On facing his old team, Adrian Peterson said of the Minnesota Vikings, "I want to stick it to them." On facing his old running back, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, "It's not about Adrian Peterson."more>>
A mix-up at the airport has stranded a former New Orleans resident, his wife, his two 5-year-old twin boys and his 72-year-old mother-in-law in Turks and Caicos as Hurricane Irma impacts the Caribbean.more>>
Slidell Police need help identifying two so-called "shower cap bandits". Police said the two shoplifted hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Slidell store.more>>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.more>>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.more>>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...more>>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.more>>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.more>>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.more>>
The early Friday update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm.more>>
A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer started the new school year Tuesday just like any other first-grader - but he will get his high school diploma just four days later!more>>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.more>>
