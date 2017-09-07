Juan's World: Colonels Ready for Aggie Battle

Welcome into Juan's World and I predict an upset of epic proportions this Saturday when Nicholls St. walks into College Station and upsets a very fragile Texas A&M team.

Why? Why not!!! These Colonels came close to picking off a SEC school last season when they came up just short against Georgia between the Bulldog hedges 26-24. The Colonels have a 3-27 record against FBS programs since 2000, with a 0-2 mark versus teams from the Southeastern Conference.

But, I'm a firm believer that none of what's happened in the past has any bearing on what can happen this Saturday at Kyle Field. Because, this time around, the Colonels are one year older and wiser and better. And they're confident after last weeks high scoring home opening win against McNeese St.

If Chase Fourcade to Damion Jeanpiere Jr. light up the Aggies like they did the Cowboys, the tandem will become a house hold name Deep in the Heart of Texas.

One more thing about Saturday's game in the state of Texas. It'll be the first of eight games the Colonels will play this season against a team from the Lone Star State. And it could be the largest crowd that they play in front of since Kyle Field can hold well over 102,000 people.

Wouldn't it be nice to send all of them home with a sad face? Don't sleep on the Colonels.

Juan's World, Juan's World...Excellent!!!!

