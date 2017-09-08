Martin Butcher delivers a Newman win with 4 TD passes

Last week, James Poche's five rushing touchdowns gave Newman a comfortable win over McMain. Tonight, Poche ran wild again (2 rushing TD's), but quarterback Martin Butcher doubled up his backfield mate with four touchdown passes in a 42-0 win over Thomas Jefferson. Butcher finished 13-of-16 for 224 yards. Storey Charbonnet hauled in two touchdown receptions, Jarmone Sutherland and Murray Calhoun split the other two. The victory improves Newman's record to 2-0. Ne...more>>
Welcome into Juan's World and I predict an upset of epic proportions this Saturday when Nicholls St. walks into College Station and upsets a very fragile Texas A&M team. Why? Why not!!!more>>
On facing his old team, Adrian Peterson said of the Minnesota Vikings, "I want to stick it to them." On facing his old running back, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, "It's not about Adrian Peterson."more>>
Drew Brees has never played a game in U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has been told one key trait about Minnesota's homefield. "Just heard it's loud. Heard it's very loud," Brees said. It figures to be even louder Monday night when the Saints open their season there against the Vikings. Brees knows game will be just 1/16th of their season, but he also knows his team is coming off three straight 7-9 season. One of the biggest culprits to their disappointment: slow star...more>>
