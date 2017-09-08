Martin Butcher delivers a Newman win with 4 TD passes - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Martin Butcher delivers a Newman win with 4 TD passes

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Martin Butcher and James Poche contributed six TD's combined in a 42-0 win. Source:Nola.com Martin Butcher and James Poche contributed six TD's combined in a 42-0 win. Source:Nola.com
(WVUE) -

Last week, James Poche's five rushing touchdowns gave Newman a comfortable win over McMain. Tonight, Poche ran wild again (2 rushing TD's), but quarterback Martin Butcher doubled up his backfield mate with four touchdown passes in a 42-0 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Butcher finished 13-of-16 for 224 yards. Storey Charbonnet hauled in two touchdown receptions, Jarmone Sutherland and Murray Calhoun split the other two.

The victory improves Newman's record to 2-0. Next week, the Greenies host East Jefferson.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

