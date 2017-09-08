Hurricane Irma moves through the southeastern Bahamas

Hurricane Irma moving through the southeastern Bahamas as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 7 a.m., the center of Hurricane Irma was located about 80 miles northeast of Cabo Lucrecia, Cuba and about 450 miles southeast of Miami, Florida.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 16 mph, packing winds of 150 mph with higher gusts.

This motion is expected to continue for the next day or so with a decrease in forward speed. A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday.

On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move westward away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and toward the southeastern Bahamas Friday morning.

The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula Sunday morning.

Irma is a Category 4 hurricane. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center of the storm.

There will be sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s. Additionally, no rain is expected over the next seven days.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 50s on the north shore with upper 60s and low 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid-80s.

