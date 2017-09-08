Hurricane Irma spreads westward over parts of Cuba, central Bahamas

Hurricane Irma is spreading westward over parts of Cuba and the central Bahamas as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Hurricane Irma was located about 270 miles east of Caibarien, Cuba and about 405 miles southeast of Miami, Florida.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 14 mph, packing winds of 150 mph with higher gusts.

HURRICANE IRMA: Updated cone from NHC released at 10 AM, but don't expect any dramatic changes at this point. pic.twitter.com/AKs3C3NtNm — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) September 8, 2017

This motion is expected to continue for the next day or so with a decrease in forward speed. A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday.

On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should be near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas Friday and Saturday and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula Sunday morning.

The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula Sunday morning.

Irma is a Category 4 hurricane. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 as it approaches Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center of the storm.

Hurricane Jose is maintaining strength over the Central Atlantic Ocean.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Hurricane Jose was located about 415 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The hurricane is moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

As of 10 a.m., Hurricane Katia was located about 160 miles east-southeast of Tampico, Mexico, and about 125 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.

The storm is moving to the west-southwest at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

There will be sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s. Additionally, no rain is expected over the next seven days.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 50s on the north shore with upper 60s and low 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid-80s.

