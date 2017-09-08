Concerns about Saints offense: Final Word responses on Game Plan, Week 1

Each Thursday on Game Plan at 10:35 p.m., Juan Kincaid and Sean Fazende are joined by a NOLA.com | Times-Picayune writer to discuss the state of the Saints and answer viewer questions about the black and gold. In week one, Josh Katzenstein helped answer the following submissions:

"Will the saints have an offensive line capable of blocking for the passing game as well as Peterson without major switching in the line?" - Tommy, Natchitoches

"How come everybody worries about defense and nobody worries about offense? Stats cannot be the total measuring stick." - Tom, New Orleans

"Do you think the Saints defense has turned the corner finally? Or is it a little too early?" - Pete, St. Bernard

"Who starts at linebacker? Craig Robertson or Alex Anzalone?" - Erin, Thibodaux

