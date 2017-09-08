Newman continues hot start with 42-0 win over Thomas Jefferson

Newman rode the hot hand of quarterback Martin Butcher to a 42-0 win over Thomas Jefferson Thursday night.

The junior threw four touchdowns while senior James Poche ran for two more scores on the ground.

The Greenies will put their 2-0 record on the line next Friday against East Jefferson while the Jaguars will look to get back in the win column against Lusher.

